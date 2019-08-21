Eriksdale man, 81, killed in highway crash near Woodlands, Man.

An 81-year-old Eriksdale man is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on Hwy. 6 near Woodlands, Man.

Stonewall RCMP said the incident took place when the man’s northbound SUV pulled into oncoming traffic when trying to overtake another vehicle, and crashed into a southbound pickup.

The senior was pronounced dead on scene. The pickup’s driver, a 52-year-old man from Norway House, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is being investigated by RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

