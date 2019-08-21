Roberge won’t reimburse Quebecers for New Yorkers’ trip to testify about 4-year-old kindergarten

Two New Yorkers who travelled on an all-expenses-paid trip to Quebec City to testify in favour of four-year-old kindergarten at a parliamentary committee rendered “a service to the nation of Quebec,” declared Education Minister Jean-François Roberge Wednesday.

The minister said the $4,825 expense was justified spending to cover the travel, accommodation and food expenses of Carlyn A. Rahynes and Rafael Alvarez.

The two are responsible for implementing a universal four-year-old pre-kindergarten network in New York. They testified on June 5 in favour of the minister’s Bill 5.

Normally, groups travelling to Quebec City to present a dissertation are expected to cover their own expenses.

Wednesday, opposition parties at the national assembly joined forces to denounce the situation.

They argue it is unacceptable to use public funds to reimburse the expenses of allies — but refuse to do so for all other groups.

Roberge’s reply: that the two New Yorkers rendered “a service to the nation of Quebec.”

He is refusing to reimburse Quebec taxpayers, saying they will get “a return on their exceptional investment.”

