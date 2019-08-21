Greenland is still not for sale: Denmark firm after Trump bails on visit

Denmark’s prime minister is standing by her response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in a so-called “large real estate deal” – Greenland is not for sale.

Mette Frederiksen held a press briefing on Wednesday after Trump cancelled a planned state visit to Denmark after she rebuffed his interest in purchasing the massive island.

Frederiksen said she is “disappointed and surprised” by Trump’s decision to cancel, but does not believe it suggests any sort of “crisis” between Washington and Copenhagen.

“The cancellation of the visit doesn’t change the good relationship between Denmark and the United States,” Frederiksen told reporters, adding that the U.S. is “one of our closest allies.”

“The invitation for a stronger strategic co-operation with the Americans in the Arctic is still open.”

Trump and his wife Melania were scheduled to visit Demark as part of a European trip on Sept. 2 and 3. Previously, the White House indicated that the September visit was not related to Trump’s interest in buying Greenland.

Trump announced his decision to cancel the meeting with the Danish prime minister in a tweet.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump said.

He added that he intended to reschedule the meeting “sometime in the future!”

Trump’s latest tit for tat with a foreign country began over the weekend when he said purchasing Greenland is “something we’ve talked about” and that it would be “strategically interesting” to the U.S.

A spokesperson for Denmark’s royal palace, which formally invited Trump to visit, called the U.S. president’s cancellation “a surprise.”

Frederiksen called the initial suggestion “absurd.”

On Wednesday, she added that Greenland’s premier Kim Kielsen had ruled out selling off the territory.

“I obviously agree with him,” she said.

— With files from the Associated Press and Reuters