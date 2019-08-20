Alberta to continue oil production curtailment until 2020 as pipeline delays persist

The Alberta government says some oil companies may have to limit their production until the end of 2020 as pipeline delays persist.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage says the current limit is being extended because there are no new pipeline expansions on the horizon in the near term that could open markets.

Production limits were supposed to last until the end of this year, when Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline expansion to the U.S. Midwest was set to start up, but that project has been delayed.

The province says that without production limits, there would be 150,000 more barrels produced daily than could be exported.

The government also says the limits will apply to companies that produce more than 20,000 barrels a day rather than 10,000 currently.

That means of the province’s 300 oil producers, 16 will be affected instead of the current 29.

