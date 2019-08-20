Missing Winnipeg girl last seen Aug. 14 in Valley Gardens

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Rylee Pierce was last seen Aug. 14 in the Valley Gardens area.

She’s described as 5’2″, 125 lbs, with dark brown hair (dyed black) and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and has two lip piercings.

Police are concerned for Pierce’s well-being, and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

