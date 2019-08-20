Missing Winnipeg girl last seen Aug. 14 in Valley Gardens
A A
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Rylee Pierce was last seen Aug. 14 in the Valley Gardens area.
READ MORE: Missing Thompson man, 18, may have stopped in Winnipeg en route to Toronto: RCMP
She’s described as 5’2″, 125 lbs, with dark brown hair (dyed black) and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and has two lip piercings.
Police are concerned for Pierce’s well-being, and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH: Bathroom break strands 71-year-old pilot on Pickerel Lake
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.