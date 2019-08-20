Health Canada approves 1st supervised consumption site in Saskatchewan

Health Canada has approved what would be the first supervised consumption site (SCS) in Saskatchewan.

It will be run by the non-profit organization AIDS Saskatoon.

According to the federal agency’s website, the application was approved on July 31.

In Canada, possession of controlled substances is prohibited under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. To operate an SCS, an exemption must be granted.

Exempted services granted for the SCS in Saskatoon allow illicit drugs to be inhaled, injected, or consumed on-site.

The sites are part of a long-term, comprehensive approach to addressing the harms associated with problematic substance use. They are also an entry point to treatment and social services.

People can use an SCS for a number of reasons including:

a safe, clean place to consume illegal substances;

drug checking to detect adulterants using methods such as fentanyl test strips;

emergency medical care in case of overdose, cardiac arrest or allergic reaction;

testing for infectious diseases;

access to sterile drug use equipment and a place to safely dispose of it after use; and

health professionals and support staff.

Health Canada’s website said the sites are often located near established illegal drug markets in order to reach their target population.

Research shows an SCS is cost-effective and does not increase drug use and crime in the surrounding area, according to the website.