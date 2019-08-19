Okanagan Sun eclipsed by Westside Rebels in first loss of season

The Okanagan Sun were unable to win last night’s contest on stellar defence alone, as the team struggled offensively.

The 2-0 Sun faced the 2-0 Westside Rebels and got off to an unfortunate start when quarterback Alex Douglas threw an interception early in the contest.

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun rise to beat Broncos in season opener

The Sun’s defence shone bright, countering the team’s offensive woes with several interceptions throughout the game.

In Saturday’s low-scoring affair, the Westshore Rebels finished with 16 points, the final six coming from two field goals.

WATCH: Okanagan Sun season preview

The Sun fired back with a late touchdown but missed the two-point conversion that followed.

The loss marks the first of the season for the Okanagan Sun, which now sits at 2-1. The Westside Rebels have improved to a perfect 3-0 on the season.