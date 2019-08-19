Man arrested after allegedly carjacking pregnant woman’s car, causing multi-vehicle crash

Vancouver police say they arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly forced a pregnant woman from her vehicle then caused a multi-vehicle crash in the stolen SUV.

Police say they were called to Alma Street and West 4th Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a man got into a Honda Pilot that was parked and idling, then allegedly forced the lone occupant out of the vehicle before driving away.

Forty-five minutes later police responded to a crash near Granville Street and West 70th Avenue after the same Honda Pilot collided with three vehicles.

The driver fled the scene but officers arrested him a short distance away, police say.

Police say charges are being recommended in connection with the carjacking.

No one was seriously hurt.

