Kingston police looking for 3 suspects after report of attempted robbery

Kingston police are searching for three suspects after receiving a report of an attempted robbery on Friday night.

According to police, a woman was riding her bicycle through McBurney Park at around 11:30 p.m. when three men reportedly tried to get her attention by shouting at her.

Police say the woman ignored them and continued riding through the park to Patrick Street.

The trio of men followed the woman on their bikes and started bumping into her, police say.

The three men then left, but police allege they approached the woman again at Patrick and Russell streets. The men allegedly knocked the woman to the ground and tried to take her wallet.

Police say the woman scared the men off when she yelled at them that she had a knife.

The woman resumed riding in an effort to get home. However, when she was on Montreal Street, north of Joseph Street, police say the three suspects came out of some bushes where they had allegedly been hiding and rode directly at her.

The woman called police on her cellphone, and when the suspects realized she had called police, they reportedly rode off, heading east on the K&P Trail.

Police say nothing was taken from the woman and that she incurred no injuries.

The identity of the three male suspects is unknown, police say.

According to police, all three suspects are white men in their late 20s or early 30s.

The first suspect is about six feet tall with an average build and short dark-blond hair. Police say he had tattoos covering parts of his upper body and a tattoo on the right side of his neck that appeared to be writing.

The second man is about five feet 10 inches tall with a bigger build, while the third man is also about five feet 10 inches tall with a skinny build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Huffman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6322 or shuffman@kpf.ca.