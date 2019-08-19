Re-elected PC government in Manitoba would put $10M toward crime reduction

Party leader Brian Pallister says a re-elected Progressive Conservative government would spend $10 million to reduce crime in downtown Winnipeg.

Pallister says families should never have to feel afraid about undertaking activities in the city core.

He says the Manitoba Police Commission has been instructed to develop recommendations on increased foot patrols, more surveillance cameras, improved lighting and stronger enforcement of panhandling laws.

The province is also looking for advice on better co-ordination between police and prosecutors to target prolific offenders.

Pallister says his government would support the Winnipeg Police Service in cracking down on drug crimes.

It would also hire more investigators to roust drug dealers from rental properties and fund efforts to prevent illicit drugs coming into Manitoba.

