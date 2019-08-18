Investigations
August 18, 2019

Motorcyclist suffers serious injury after collision with SUV in Milton: police

Police are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV.

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an SUV in Milton early Sunday morning, police say.

Halton Regional Police were called to the scene on Trafalgar Road, north of Lower Base Line.

Paramedics treated a 35-years-old Mississauga man for a serious head injury, police say. The man was subsequently transported to a trauma centre, where he is said to be in serious condition. The driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old Burlington resident, was not injured, police say.

According to investigators, both vehicles were travelling northbound on Trafalgar Road before the collision.

Witnesses are urged to call (905) 825-4747, extension 5065.

