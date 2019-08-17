Politics
Mayor of Dayton, where a mass shooting killed 9, gets hate after Trump remarks

By Staff The Associated Press

Aug. 7: U.S. President Donald Trump said the mayor of Dayton as well as Sen. Sherrod Brown "shouldn't be politicking" by saying that his visit may not have been appropriate after he left Dayton.

The mayor of Dayton where nine people were slain in a mass shooting says a round-the-clock security detail was assigned to her because of hate-filled messages she received following verbal sparring with President Donald Trump after his visit to a Dayton hospital earlier this month.

The Dayton Daily News reports Trump after his Aug. 7 visit called a news conference Mayor Nan Whaley held with Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown “a fraud.”

WATCH: Aug. 7 — Dayton mayor wants Trump to ban assault weapons

Whaley responded in an interview with CNN that Trump is a “bully and a coward.”

The newspaper reports it reviewed dozens of messages regarding Whaley that contained abusive language and expletive-laced insults.

READ MORE: 9 killed, 27 injured in Ohio during second mass shooting in U.S. within 24 hours

The messages prompted city officials to assign Whaley the police security detail.

Dayton police say there were no specific threats directed toward Whaley.

