Airports say U.S. customs system experiencing widespread outage

The U.S. customs system is experiencing an outage on Friday afternoon, according to two airports.

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport said in a tweet that the system, which is used to process entries to the United States, is down nationwide.

A backup system is being put in place, the airport said.

“People are being processed, but slower,” the airport told a Twitter user who posted a photo of a long line of passengers.

Hello, yes customs systems are down right now nationwide but they are starting to use backup systems. People are being processed, but slower. Thanks for your patience. *NV — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) August 16, 2019

Nationwide outage of US CBP computer systems. Easily 5,000+ passengers in line at Dulles. pic.twitter.com/JGJD95sfFx — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) August 16, 2019

In a tweet, Los Angeles International Airport said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection systems are experiencing an issue that “appears to be impacting multiple airports.”

They advised passengers to check their flight status.

.@CBP systems are experiencing an issue which appears to be impacting multiple airports including LAX. Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts. More details as they become available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

Some passengers took to social media to say there are delays at Toronto’s Pearson International, where U.S.-bound passengers clear customs in advance of their arrival.

The airport said in a tweet that U.S. border guards are trying to process passengers “quickly and safely” but didn’t provide additional details.

Requests for more information from U.S customs and Toronto Pearson International Airport did not receive an immediate response on Friday afternoon.

Sorry for the delay. The officers are @US CBP are trying their best to process everyone quickly and safely. For flight information, kindly contact your airline. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) August 16, 2019

I was finally able to check in for a flight before actually getting to the airport 😂…. & now US Customs systems are down NATION WIDE! Line is crazy & getting crazier. pic.twitter.com/RctYJbEFrF — Ali Ahmad (@AliAhmad03) August 16, 2019

All Customs systems down at PHL. Landed 45 minutes ago. Still in line at Global Entry. #phl #uscustoms #BorderPatrol pic.twitter.com/HUJhdapdx2 — Joe Martella (@jmartella2) August 16, 2019