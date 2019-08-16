Airports say U.S. customs system experiencing widespread outage
The U.S. customs system is experiencing an outage on Friday afternoon, according to two airports.
New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport said in a tweet that the system, which is used to process entries to the United States, is down nationwide.
A backup system is being put in place, the airport said.
“People are being processed, but slower,” the airport told a Twitter user who posted a photo of a long line of passengers.
In a tweet, Los Angeles International Airport said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection systems are experiencing an issue that “appears to be impacting multiple airports.”
They advised passengers to check their flight status.
Some passengers took to social media to say there are delays at Toronto’s Pearson International, where U.S.-bound passengers clear customs in advance of their arrival.
The airport said in a tweet that U.S. border guards are trying to process passengers “quickly and safely” but didn’t provide additional details.
Requests for more information from U.S customs and Toronto Pearson International Airport did not receive an immediate response on Friday afternoon.
