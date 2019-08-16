Lindsay woman accused of break and enter, theft at Kawartha Lakes home: OPP

A woman is facing trespassing and other charges after OPP responded to reports of a suspicious person in a residence in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Friday.

Around 1 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers were dispatched to a residence on Windmere Road in the community of Woodville, about 30 km northwest of Lindsay, for reports of a suspicious person.

The complainant said an unknown woman was knocking on the front door of a residence.

OPP arrived and located a woman in the area. The investigation led officers to determine the woman had allegedly entered a nearby residence and removed property.

Jennifer McMath, 34, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with:

Break, enter a place – with intent to commit an indictable offence

Theft under $5 000

Trespassing at night

Being intoxicated in a public place

She was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Lindsay later Friday.

