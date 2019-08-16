Halton police looking to return more than 100 pieces of recovered jewelry to rightful owners
Halton police are looking for the rightful owners of more than 100 pieces of recovered jewelry they believe was stolen.
Officers say they acquired the property after catching a man allegedly trying to break into King Carwash in Burlington on July 4.
The 37-year-old suspect is facing five charges, including break and enter, possession of break-in tools, possession of property by crime and failure to comply with probation.
Police are asking anyone who may have had a recent break-in before July 4th, take a look at photos of the items on the services Flickr account.
Anyone who needs more information can reach out Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2334 or 905-825-4747 ext. 2316.
