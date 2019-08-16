Road Rage
Northumberland OPP probe road rage after BMW smashed with crowbar

Northumberland OPP say someone used a crowbar to smash out the window of this BMW in Brighton.

OPP are investigating an incident of road rage after the window of a vehicle was smashed on Thursday night.

Northumberland OPP say just after midnight officers received a call about an alleged road rage incident on Maplewood Avenue in Brighton.

Police say a black BMW was travelling east on County Road 2 around midnight when the driver of a grey Ford Fusion tossed a cup of coffee at the BMW’s windshield while passing.

OPP say the driver of the BMW followed the suspect vehicle onto Maplewood Avenue. The driver of the Fusion allegedly stopped, exited and grabbed a yellow crowbar from the trunk and smashed the passenger side window of the BMW. The man then drove away.

The occupants in the BMW were not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online.

