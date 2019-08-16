Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of August 17

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

No matter what your age, there are so many cool events going on this weekend!

1. GameFest Winnipeg

Head to The Forks this Saturday to get your game on!

Seriously — whatever your age or whatever your favourite activity — you’ll find it at GameFest Winnipeg.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. you and all your friends and family can have an absolute blast playing around on the zipline, climbing the rock wall, battling it out in laser tag or in the Ninja Warrior Dome or on the human foosball field.

Don’t forget about the inflatable jungle gym or the foam party!

Or the endless options of food trucks and vendors and live entertainment, including DJ’s and a family circus.

The main goal is to get families active and playing again — bonding and making memories.

As an added bonus, the event supports local groups including the Canadian Cancer Society Manitoba Division, 204 Neighborhood Watch and the Dalagita – Youth Organization

Tickets are $14 to $20 and can be found here.

2. Swords & Sabres Festival

The Swords & Sabres Festival has to be one of the coolest and most interesting events I’ve ever been to!

Imagine a really cool world of pirates and knights and music and magic, where the people are so interesting and so nice and welcoming — that my friends is Swords & Sabres.

It’s our city’s biggest gathering of its kind and it’s held in Coronation Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Not only can you take in really cool displays and demonstrations, but there’s also music, food and really great shopping.

More details can be found online here.

3. Winnipeg Beer Festival

I feel like our city is home to plenty of beer and wine festivals, but the 3rd annual Winnipeg Beer Festival is one that is truly bringing the local love.

First off the venue, Fort Gibraltar, is just the coolest.

Then there are close to 20 local breweries and distilleries taking part, like Kilter Brewing Co., Little Brown Jug Brewing, Nonsuch Brewing Co., Sookram’s Brewing Co. and much more.

Add in great food and it’s a pretty great night.

Plus, proceeds will go towards the KIDS Initiative, which is a not-for-profit Winnipeg group that works to help kiddos in need in Kenya.

For more info and tickets, you can head to the Festival website.

Happy weekend everyone!