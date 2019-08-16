2,000 marijuana plants seized near Grimsby, police say

The provinces joint pot enforcement team says a large pot bust on Saturday saw 2,000 marijuana plants seized at home in the Niagara region.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) say they executed a search warrant on Aug. 10 at a country property near Grimsby.

Two men — both 24-years-old, one from St . Catharines and the other from Markham — were arrested.

Each has been charged under the Federal Cannabis Act.

The pair will face an Ontario Court Justice at a later date.

Any with information on the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

