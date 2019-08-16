Cannabis
August 16, 2019 1:28 pm

2,000 marijuana plants seized near Grimsby, police say

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Niagara Regional Police say they seized 2,000 pot plants from a Grimsby home on Aug. 10.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A A

The provinces joint pot enforcement team says a large pot bust on Saturday saw 2,000 marijuana plants seized at home in the Niagara region.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) say they executed a search warrant on Aug. 10 at a country property near Grimsby.

Two men — both 24-years-old, one from St . Catharines and the other from Markham — were arrested.

READ MORE: Alleged pot delivery driver arrested by Hamilton police

Each has been charged under the Federal Cannabis Act.

The pair will face an Ontario Court Justice at a later date.

Any with information on the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

WATCH: KFL&A Public Health has a warning for pot users

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cannabis
Federal Cannabis Act
Grimsby
Marijuana
Niagara Regional Police Service
Ontario Provincial Police
pot
provincial joint forces cannabis enforcement team

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.