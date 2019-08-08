Alleged pot delivery driver arrested by Hamilton police

Hamilton police say an investigation into a suspended driver has resulted in the arrest of an alleged pot delivery man.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police say they investigated a white 2009 Jeep in the area of Roxborough and Barons avenues.

A traffic stop was conducted and police confirmed the driver’s licence was suspended.

While the man was being taken into custody, police say they detected a strong odour of marijuana and observed a clear plastic container on the passenger seat of the vehicle, which contained several paper bags with various amounts of cannabis and the buyers’ details attached.

A 43-year-old Hamilton man is now facing charges and was released with a court date next month.

