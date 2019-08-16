Quebec apple producers expect to see below-average crop in 2019 harvest

Quebec’s apple producers are predicting a slightly below-average crop for the 2019 season.

The Producteurs de pommes du Québec organization was initially optimistic on July 22 about the quality of the apples that will be harvested in the coming weeks.

As the crop season approaches, however, the most recent estimate from the organization is a yield of 5.315 million bushels of apples. The estimate for 2018 was 5.663 million bushels, and the organization predicted 5.433 million bushels in 2017. In 2014 and 2015, there were about six million bushels.

The average annual harvest has been 5.822 million bushels over the past 15 years.

The apple producers’ organization says a bushel is equivalent to 42 pounds.

McIntosh apples are expected to be among the most plentiful this year. They are followed by the Cortland, Spartan, Empire and Paulared varieties.

Producteurs de pommes du Québec, which represents about 500 producers, says the province’s apple crop estimate may vary by about 15 per cent. It adds weather conditions could also impact production.

Quebec apples are already starting to hit supermarkets. The Early Red and Vista Bella varieties hit stores on Aug. 7.

Other types of apples will be released in the coming weeks, from now until Oct. 16.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise