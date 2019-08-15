Crime
August 15, 2019 3:00 pm

Designer wallet, tablet, gift cards stolen from vehicle in Campbellford: OPP

Northumberland OPP are investigating a vehicle break-in in Campbellford.

Northumberland OPP are investigating after numerous items were reported stolen from a vehicle in Campbellford on Tuesday.

Police say around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to investigate the theft of items from a parked vehicle on Ireton Street. OPP say the owner of the Chevrolet SUV discovered the passenger-side window had been smashed with a brick.

The owner said the vehicle was locked around midnight. OPP believe the theft occurred sometime between 1 and 7 a.m.

The owner said a black tote purse left on the floor of the vehicle was stolen.

Inside the purse were:

  • Vehicle documents
  • $100 LCBO gift card
  • Samsung tablet with serial number R52GB0J2P2T
  • A book of personalized cheques
  • Cash
  • A black Kate Spade designer wallet containing identification, credit cards and banking cards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Peterborough-Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

