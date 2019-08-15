Designer wallet, tablet, gift cards stolen from vehicle in Campbellford: OPP
Northumberland OPP are investigating after numerous items were reported stolen from a vehicle in Campbellford on Tuesday.
Police say around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to investigate the theft of items from a parked vehicle on Ireton Street. OPP say the owner of the Chevrolet SUV discovered the passenger-side window had been smashed with a brick.
The owner said the vehicle was locked around midnight. OPP believe the theft occurred sometime between 1 and 7 a.m.
The owner said a black tote purse left on the floor of the vehicle was stolen.
Inside the purse were:
- Vehicle documents
- $100 LCBO gift card
- Samsung tablet with serial number R52GB0J2P2T
- A book of personalized cheques
- Cash
- A black Kate Spade designer wallet containing identification, credit cards and banking cards.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Peterborough-Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
