Designer wallet, tablet, gift cards stolen from vehicle in Campbellford: OPP

Northumberland OPP are investigating after numerous items were reported stolen from a vehicle in Campbellford on Tuesday.

Police say around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to investigate the theft of items from a parked vehicle on Ireton Street. OPP say the owner of the Chevrolet SUV discovered the passenger-side window had been smashed with a brick.

The owner said the vehicle was locked around midnight. OPP believe the theft occurred sometime between 1 and 7 a.m.

The owner said a black tote purse left on the floor of the vehicle was stolen.

Inside the purse were:

Vehicle documents

$100 LCBO gift card

Samsung tablet with serial number R52GB0J2P2T

A book of personalized cheques

Cash

A black Kate Spade designer wallet containing identification, credit cards and banking cards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Peterborough-Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

