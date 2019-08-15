Simcoe County takes steps to help get waste off the streets

Simcoe County is taking steps to help get waste off the streets by prioritizing garbage and organics, as well as by bringing in additional contractors to assist in recycling collection.

Since residents have placed high priority on the collection of garbage, organics and recycling, Simcoe County says council voted to cancel this year’s curbside collection of electronics, which was scheduled from Sept. 16 to 27.

“This decision was not taken lightly by council or staff,” Simcoe County warden George Cornell said in a statement. “Hearing from our residents the importance of garbage, organics and recycling pick ups, we have taken the necessary action to prioritize these services.”

READ MORE: Simcoe County to become majority owner of the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport

According to the county, the actions are being taken because its collections contractor, Waste Connections, is experiencing staffing challenges.

The challenges are due to labour shortages, drivers reaching their maximum legally permitted hours to operate and increased summer waste, the county says.

Those issues are compounded by heat, humidity and other factors, according to the county.

WATCH: Grocery giant successful in saving food from the landfill

“We pride ourselves in providing a high level of service and innovative and convenient waste collection programs to our residents,” Cornell said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience and please know that staff and council are working hard to ensure that our contractor meets our service expectations.”

The county is reminding residents that electronics can be dropped off at a county waste management facility free of charge any time throughout the year during regular operating hours.

READ MORE: New LINX transit routes to connect more communities in Simcoe County

The county says residents should know the following details for August and September:

Materials should be put out curbside by 7 a.m. on collection day and left out until 8 p.m. because routes are being adjusted.

The county is prioritizing the collection of garbage and green bin organics to reduce odour and animal impacts. Crews may return the next day for collection of garbage and organics if missed on the regular day.

Further recycling collection misses are expected. If recycling is missed, residents should bring recycling materials in from the curb for double collection on the next regularly scheduled day.

In some cases, recycling collection crews will be sent out to zones that have been missed on alternate service days. Information will be posted on Simcoe County’s app, website and Twitter account.

If a collection is missed, residents are encouraged to use cardboard boxes, plastic storage boxes, and blue or clear plastic bags for overflow recyclables. To reduce odours and contamination, recyclable cans, bottles and cartons should be rinsed.

WATCH: Entrepreneur questions how much Edmontonians pay for waste collection