A number of roads remain closed in Old East Village as crews investigate Wednesday night explosion

An explosion in London’s Old East Village Wednesday night has closed a number of streets in the area.

Police and fire are still on scene after a car said to be travelling the wrong way on Queens Avenue crashed into a home, hitting a gas line and causing an explosion.

At this time, the following roads are closed due to the ongoing fire investigation in old east London – Quebec St, Woodman Ave, Charlotte St, all between Lorne Ave and Dundas St – Dundas between Ontario and Charlotte – Queens Ave and Dufferin Ave between Ontario and Quebec. — LPS_Operations (@LPS_Operations) August 15, 2019

Quebec Street, Woodman Avenue and Charlotte Street are all closed between Lorne Avenue and Dundas Street.

Dundas Street is closed between Ontario Street and Charlotte Street, and Queens Avenue and Dufferin Avenue are both closed between Ontario Street and Quebec Street.

London police are advising motorists to avoid the area as the investigation continues.