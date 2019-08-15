Traffic
August 15, 2019 7:21 am

A number of roads remain closed in Old East Village as crews investigate Wednesday night explosion

By Producer  980 CFPL

Fire crews continue to douse houses along Woodman Avenue.

Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL
An explosion in London’s Old East Village Wednesday night has closed a number of streets in the area.

Police and fire are still on scene after a car said to be travelling the wrong way on Queens Avenue crashed into a home, hitting a gas line and causing an explosion.

Quebec Street, Woodman Avenue and Charlotte Street are all closed between Lorne Avenue and Dundas Street.

Dundas Street is closed between Ontario Street and Charlotte Street, and Queens Avenue and Dufferin Avenue are both closed between Ontario Street and Quebec Street.

London police are advising motorists to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

