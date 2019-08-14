More LINC closures as regular maintenance scheduled for next week: City of Hamilton

The City of Hamilton will close down the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (LINC) again in the next few weeks as crews conduct regular maintenance on the major thoroughfare.

The closures will happen on the weekends of Aug. 23 and Sept. 6, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and ending at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

In a release, the city says it will conduct the maintenance “one side at a time” with westbound lanes closed on the weekend of Aug. 23 and eastbound lanes on the Sept. 6 weekend.

Work will include repairs to the asphalt, pavement resurfacing, clearing of catch basins, the addition of reflectors and continuing signage repair.

The affected area of the LINC will be from Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway/Mud Street in the east to Mohawk Road in the west. However, access between Highway 403 and the Mohawk Road exit will be maintained during both closures.

The city is anticipating an increase in traffic during these maintenance weekends, and motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time and plan alternate routes.

The dates are subject to change depending on the weather “given the nature of the work,” the city said in its release.

The maintenance shutdown comes after unscheduled rolling closures of the LINC took place in July to address concerns about the stability of overhead signs.

Two consultant reports, released on the city’s website Tuesday, said the closures were “urgent” in order to address the condition of several structures on the LINC that had deficiencies related to their catwalks and sign bolts.

