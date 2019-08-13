The El Paso shooting took his wife, his only family. Anyone is welcome at her funeral

Antonio Basco lost the only family he had left when a gunman opened fire and killed 22 people at a Walmart and at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3.

Basco was married to Margie Reckard for 22 years when she was killed in a mass shooting, in which the alleged gunman confessed to targeting Mexicans.

Her memorial service is happening at Perches Funeral Home in El Paso on Friday night.

And Basco welcomes anyone to attend, according to the home’s Facebook.

Basco was one of a number of family members of El Paso shooting victims who spoke out about their loss earlier this month.

“When I met her she was an angel and she still is,” he told KFOX-TV.

“I was supposed to be the strong one but I found out I’m the weak one, and she’s going to be missed a lot.”

Reckard, 63, was born in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 21, 1955, according to an obituary posted by the funeral home.

With Basco, the pair shared a fairytale-like relationship, he told KFOX-TV.

“We were going to live together and die together,” he said.

The El Paso shooting took place on the same weekend as another one in Dayton, Ohio, in which nine were killed.

Funerals for victims of both shootings took place across the United States last weekend.

A mass was held in El Paso for 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez, who was killed at the Walmart on Aug. 3.

Patrick Crusius, the suspect in the El Paso shooting, has been charged with capital murder and he could also face hate-crime charges.

He is believed to have driven over 10 hours from his home in Allen, Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border before allegedly carrying out the shooting.

