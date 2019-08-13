Winnipeg Blue Bombers release local product DJ Lalama

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced they released local product DJ Lalama on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Winnipeg linebacker was used primarily on special teams in appearing in seven of their first eight games of the season. The former member of the Manitoba Bisons recorded just a single special teams tackle and sat out of their week nine win over the Calgary Stampeders.

Lalama signed with the club as a free agent back in February.

Following his release, Lalama thanked the Bombers for the opportunity on Twitter, and seemed to indicate that he turned down a spot on their practice roster.



Story continues below I made a tough decision today, but God has me on the right path. You only live this life once, so BET ON YOURSELF ✊️ Thank you @Wpg_BlueBombers for the opportunity. Great organization, great locker room, great fans! Wishing y’all nothing but success. Thanks for the memories ✌️ — DJ Lalama (@DJLalama) August 13, 2019

Lalama missed all of last season with an injury after he suited up for the Montreal Alouettes in 2017.

The Edmonton Eskimos selected Lalama 70th overall in the 2016 CFL Draft.

