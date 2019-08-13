Businesses evacuated after natural gas leak in east Saint John

Two businesses were evacuated and traffic had to be rerouted after a natural gas leak Tuesday morning in east Saint John.

It happened near the intersection of Loch Lomond Road and Hickey Road.

Saint John police say a construction crew was working behind an address on Hickey Road and nicked a natural gas line.

Emergency crews and Enbridge Gas were called in to investigate.

Traffic was rerouted for a couple of hours, but was back to normal shortly after 12 p.m.

A coffee shop and local market were evacuated as a precaution.

Repair work on the gas line lasted well into the afternoon.