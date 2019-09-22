Canada election: Bay of Quinte

Former mayor of Belleville and Liberal incumbent Neil Ellis is running again in the Bay of Quinte riding. Ellis was first elected in the 2015 federal election, and served two terms as the mayor of Belleville from 2006 to 2014. In 2015, Ellis won over 50 per cent of the vote, with Conservative candidate Jodie Jenkins winning almost 35 per cent of the vote.

The riding was created out of parts of the electoral districts of Prince Edward—Hastings and Northumberland—Quinte West, two ridings that elected Conservative candidates in federal elections prior to 2013, when the ridings were reconstituted.

Candidates

Liberals: Neil Ellis (Incumbent)

Conservative: Tim Durkin

NDP: Stephanie Bell

Green: Danny Celovsky

PPC: Paul Bordonaro