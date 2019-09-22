Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Bay of Quinte

By Staff Global News

Bay of Quinte federal election riding.

Elections Canada
A A

Former mayor of Belleville and Liberal incumbent Neil Ellis is running again in the Bay of Quinte riding. Ellis was first elected in the 2015 federal election, and served two terms as the mayor of Belleville from 2006 to 2014. In 2015, Ellis won over 50 per cent of the vote, with Conservative candidate Jodie Jenkins winning almost 35 per cent of the vote.

READ MORE: House of Commons unanimously adopts motion urging end to veteran homelessness

The riding was created out of parts of the electoral districts of Prince Edward—Hastings and Northumberland—Quinte West, two ridings that elected Conservative candidates in federal elections prior to 2013, when the ridings were reconstituted.

Candidates

Liberals: Neil Ellis (Incumbent)
Conservative: Tim Durkin
NDP: Stephanie Bell
Green: Danny Celovsky
PPC: Paul Bordonaro

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bay of Quinte federal election
bay of quinte federal election 2019
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
election 2019 canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
federal election candidates bay of quinte

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.