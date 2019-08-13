Britain’s Red Arrows to take flight over National Capital Region

The Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows will take to the skies over Ottawa and Gatineau on Tuesday as the troupe is set to perform at the Ottawa-Gatineau Air Show.

The Red Arrows, the British equivalent of the Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds, begin a six-week tour of North America in Ottawa and Gatineau, starting with a fly-past over Parliament Hill to coincide with the changing of the guard at 10:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Ontario court imposes peace bond against far-right figure over online threats

Welcome @rafredarrows to Canada’s National Capital Region 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dORSiqe01R — UK in Canada 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@UKinCanada) August 12, 2019

Later in the afternoon, the group will make an appearance at the air show, where they will perform four separate aerobatic acts.

The Yellow Wings Fairchild Cornell, North American Harvard and Fleet Finch aircraft will be flying as part of the show, along with Rick Volker, who will perform aerobatics in the Sukhoi 26. There will also be a 3 Supermarine Spitfire formation and fly-past and a Red Arrows-Spitfire formation.

READ MORE: Hog’s Back bridge to close Monday until May 2020

At 3:30 p.m., the Red Arrows will perform their full aerobatic display. According to the Red Arrows, the first half of the display consists of synchronized formation aerobatics, followed by what they call a “more dynamic” second half.

After their performance, pilots will be available to meet with the public.

WATCH: Raptors victory parade — Snowbirds fly over Nathan Phillips Square