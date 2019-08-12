Winnipeg Police Service searching for missing 25-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Justin Chmelnytzki.
Chmelnytzki was last seen Monday morning in the Transcona area.
He is five-foot-nine and 220 lbs., with short brown hair and a goatee.
He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a blue Winnipeg Jets T-shirt and may be wearing a blue Winnipeg Jets hat.
If you have any information on Chmelnytzki’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers or the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
