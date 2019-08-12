Canada
August 12, 2019 5:14 pm

Smoky skies advisory lifted for Central Okanagan

By Danny Seymour Global News

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is likely to blame for the smoke recently seen in Okanagan skies.

Harry Baker
The special air quality statement that was in effect for the Central and South Okanagan has been lifted for the Central Okanagan.

There is still a smoky skies advisory in effect for the South Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada also said that the South Okanagan will likely be affected by smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

It reminds people in the area that people with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, pregnant women, infants, children, and those sensitive to poor air quality could feel adverse health effects from exposure to smoke.

For more information on current air quality visit Environment Canada’s website.

