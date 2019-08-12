Port Hope man accused of internet tower fraud: Northumberland OPP

A Port Hope man faces fraud charges following an investigation into fraudulent internet tower installations in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Northumberland OPP says they investigated two reported incidents where individuals made arrangements with a man claiming to work for an internet company to have internet towners installed on properties in the township.

“The victims were told the towers would greatly increase their internet signals,” OPP stated.

However, police say the victims paid a portion of the installation costs upfront for equipment and materials but the work was never started. Police say the victims were unsuccessful in reaching the man over the course of several weeks to request a refund.

The investigation led to the arrest of an individual.

Brian O’Donaghue, 29, Port Hope was charged with fraud over $5,000.

