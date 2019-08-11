Edmonton Chapters store on Whyte Ave closing its doors

A long-time staple on Whyte Avenue is closing its doors.

The Chapters bookstore on Edmonton’s 82 Avenue and 105 Street is expected to close by the end of the year.

The site won’t be vacant for long though. Clothing store Winners is expected to move in in the New Year.

Global News has reached out to Chapters to find out why it’s leaving that location. This article will be updated when we receive a response.

— More to come…