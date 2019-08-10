Nova Scotia RCMP confirm officer involved shooting in Truro
Nova Scotia RCMP are remaining silent on an officer-involved shooting in Truro, N.S., until later this afternoon.
The incident has blocked off a road in downtown Truro, located approximately an hour outside of Halifax.
The Truro Police Service says that a portion of Willow Street is blocked off and will remain so for some time. They have directed all requests for comment to the provincial RCMP.
READ MORE: Four arrested, charged after alleged assault with skateboards in Dartmouth
The RCMP say they will provide more info on an “RCMP member-involved shooting” that occurred earlier on Saturday at a briefing later this afternoon.
The Mounties have yet to provide information on whether there were any injuries in the shooting.
More to come
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.