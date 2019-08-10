Nova Scotia RCMP confirm officer involved shooting in Truro

Nova Scotia RCMP are remaining silent on an officer-involved shooting in Truro, N.S., until later this afternoon.

The incident has blocked off a road in downtown Truro, located approximately an hour outside of Halifax.

The Truro Police Service says that a portion of Willow Street is blocked off and will remain so for some time. They have directed all requests for comment to the provincial RCMP.

The RCMP say they will provide more info on an “RCMP member-involved shooting” that occurred earlier on Saturday at a briefing later this afternoon.

The Mounties have yet to provide information on whether there were any injuries in the shooting.

More to come