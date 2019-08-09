Hamilton police arrest 4 people, seize $100,000 worth of methamphetamine
Four people are facing charges after Hamilton police seized $100,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Officers saw two men get out of a vehicle that was parked beside a motorcycle on Thursday night and say one of the men started the bike with a vice grip.
Police confronted the men and discovered that one was wanted on an outstanding warrant and arrested the other for possessing the stolen motorcycle.
Officers seized one kilogram of methamphetamine, 2.5 grams of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.
Police say as a result of the investigation, they have charged three men and a woman with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and proceeds of crime.
Police have not indicated where in the incident happened but say additional charges could be laid.
