Hamilton police arrest 4 people, seize $100,000 worth of methamphetamine

Four people are facing charges after Hamilton police seized $100,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Officers saw two men get out of a vehicle that was parked beside a motorcycle on Thursday night and say one of the men started the bike with a vice grip.

Police confronted the men and discovered that one was wanted on an outstanding warrant and arrested the other for possessing the stolen motorcycle.

4 #HamOnt residents are facing several drug charges after a stolen motorcycle lead police to a kilogram of meth – street value of 100K, cocaine and $$$. They all appeared in court today. https://t.co/tW6ZXbDSUD pic.twitter.com/5fYs1fSqaI — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 9, 2019

Officers seized one kilogram of methamphetamine, 2.5 grams of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

Police say as a result of the investigation, they have charged three men and a woman with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and proceeds of crime.

READ MORE: Hamilton police issue arrest warrant in connection with Waterfront Trail assault

Police have not indicated where in the incident happened but say additional charges could be laid.

WATCH: (Aug. 1, 2019) Hamilton police looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted man in parking lot dispute