Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate rises slightly in July

The unemployment rate in Saskatchewan increased slightly in July as the province’s economy shed 2,200 jobs, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

StatCan said the unemployment rate for the month was 5.4 per cent, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous month.

It is the third-lowest unemployment rate in the country, trailing only British Columbia (4.4 per cent) and Quebec (4.9 per cent).

Saskatchewan’s economy lost 2,200 jobs in the month, StatCan reported, with the losses coming from full-time positions.

Employment in the province has grown by 11,300 since July 2018, the agency said.

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 5.7 per cent in July.

