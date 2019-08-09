Hamilton police issue arrest warrant in connection with Waterfront Trail assault
Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in an alleged assault on the Waterfront Trail.
A couple told police they had been assaulted by a man on a bike near Wild Waterworks at Confederation Park on July 7.
Police say they have identified the suspect as Roderick Campbell, 53, of no fixed address.
He is wanted for assault with a weapon, assault and failing to comply with probation.
Police are concerned there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.
Police are asking anyone who knows of Campbell’s whereabouts to contact the Division Two Staff Sergeant’s Office by calling 905-546-2963.
