Greens platform includes guaranteed basic income, rising carbon tax

The Manitoba Green Party is calling for a rising carbon tax and free public transit in its platform for the Sept. 10 provincial election.

Party Leader James Beddome says if he were elected premier, he would institute a carbon tax of $50 per tonne starting next year and rising by $10 every year after.

Beddome is also promising a guaranteed basic income to fight poverty, free public transit and government help to restore inter-city bus service in rural and northern areas.

The platform contains few details and does not include any costs – Beddome says those will come later.

Beddome is also not yet committing to a date to balance the budget, while the governing Tories and Opposition NDP have said they would do so by 2024.

The Greens have never won a seat in the Manitoba legislature, but came a close second in the Wolseley constituency in Winnipeg in the last election.

