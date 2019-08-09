Hog’s Back bridge to close Monday until May 2020

Ottawa commuters who take the Hog’s Back bridge will have to find a different route as the National Capital Commission is closing the bridge for repairs for the next nine months.

“As many of the bridge components have reached the end of their life cycle, the bridge will be rehabilitated to extend the remaining service life by 20 to 30 years,” the NCC said in a release.

According to the NCC, there are five elements to the rehabilitation of the bridge, which was first completed in 1976.

Replacement of the steel grating with a closed-deck system

Replacement of the railing system on the bridge and approaches

Complete structural steel recoating

Replacement of all electrical/bridge control components

Replacement/refurbishment of mechanical components

This project is funded by a $55-million investment promised to the NCC by the federal government in its 2018 budget. This investment was given in order to ensure critical repair and maintenance of several of the NCC’s major infrastructure assets.

The detour will have commuters using Riverside Drive, Heron Road and Prince of Wales Drive to get around the closure. The City of Ottawa has also updated the intersection of Prince of Wales and Heron Road to accommodate increased traffic in the area.

This closure will only affect vehicle traffic in the area. The NCC says pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be maintained throughout construction.

