Saskatoon court rules against self-proclaimed ‘justice advocate’

Mark Zielke believes there are people in Saskatoon who need his help.

A Court of Queen’s Bench decision on Wednesday ruled Zielke is not allowed to change for legal advice without a licence to practice.

READ MORE: Judge rules First Nations from outside of Sask. have constitutional right to hunt

Zielke calls himself an “advocate for justice.”

“Anyone who cannot afford a lawyer, someone who doesn’t know the system and doesn’t have anywhere to turn,” he said. “I get calls repeatedly who have just heard about the work that I’ve done for other people.”

Zielke said he only offers services for clients in traffic, residential tendencies and small claims court.

He admits he does not practice law or have any training. Justice Brian Scherman’s ruling states that Zielke cannot charge a fee for his work.

“That fee is helping to make sure they understand the process, they have somebody walking and standing beside them so that they can focus on making sure their case is heard in an efficient and effective way but with the best chance of a fair outcome,” he said.

READ MORE: Fired Saskatoon police officer Jarett Gelowitz found not guilty of assault

The Saskatchewan law society brought the challenge before the courts.

“The law society has an important role in protecting the public from the activities of unlicensed and unregulated persons holding themselves out to be lawyers and paralegals,” Timothy F. Huber, with the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

“The respondent, for example, is not required to carry professional liability insurance, keep books and records for inspection by the law society, or maintain a trust account for client funds that can be audited by the law society.”

The Law Society of Saskatchewan said there are changes coming to the Legal Profession Act later this fall to grant limited licences to non-lawyer legal services.

However, Zielke is appealing the decision and vows to continue his work.