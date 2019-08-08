London launches kiosks to connect newcomers to services and programs

The City of London is launching a new initiative to cure feelings of loneliness and isolation that many newcomers feel.

The city has installed two new iPad Welcome Kiosks with web portals that are designed to provide information regarding all of the services and programs available to newcomers.

The Welcome Kiosk is an initiative introduced through the community-led Choose London – Innovative, Vibrant and Global: London’s Newcomer Strategy. It was endorsed by city council in June 2018.

Jill Tansley, with the city’s social services department, says London’s new initiative will not replace any existing services.

“London has excellent settlement services. It really has a huge array of services. This is not meant to replace those services; this is a guide, if you will, to how to access those services.”

The kiosks are free of charge, and are located at City Hall and Bostwick Community Centre beside their Service London counters.

“If they work, we’ll try other locations.”

Those searching for more information on the services and programs available to London’s newcomers can visit immigration.london.ca.

