Guelph Royals open 2019 IBL playoffs against Hamilton Cardinals

The Guelph Royals will open the 2019 Intercounty Baseball League playoffs against the Hamilton Cardinals on Wednesday evening.

The Royals finished the season with a record of 16-20, good enough for sixth place. Hamilton finished in third place with a record of 20-16 — the second-best record in team history.

The Cardinals won the season series against the Royals 3-2.

The best-of-seven series begins at Hamilton’s Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The series is scheduled as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, Aug. 7 in Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, Aug. 9 in Guelph, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 10 in Hamilton, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 11 in Guelph, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Game 6: Wednesday, Aug. 14 in Guelph, 7:30 p.m.

Game 7: Friday, Aug. 16 in Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

