Feds, Ontario government commit up to $500,000 to province’s beekeeping sector

The Ontario and federal governments are committing up to $500,000 toward the province’s beekeeping sector, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

The investment is aimed at strengthening the health of Ontario’s honeybees and helping beekeepers grow their business and better manage pests, including Varroa mites, and diseases.

“The health of bee populations is vital given the importance of pollinators to food and seed production,” Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal agriculture and agri-food minister, said in a statement.

Bibeau said the federal government is committed to providing beekeepers with what’s needed to support bee health while ensuring that both the beekeeping industry and the agriculture sector have sustainable futures.

“Bees are important pollinators that are essential to maintaining healthy ecosystems and a healthy environment,” Jeff Yurek, Ontario’s environment, conservation and parks minister, said in a statement. “Our government is committed to ensuring pollinators are well protected while supporting our farmers and beekeepers to thrive.”

Yurek said the province is working to protect vulnerable natural areas and other important habitats through its Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan.

The investment being made by the province and the feds is through a targeted intake under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3-billion commitment by Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports the country’s agri-food and agri-products sectors.

Under the intake, beekeepers can apply for funding for sampling and analysis for pests and diseases, business supports for beekeepers and equipment that prevents the introduction and spread of disease in addition to increasing bees’ survival throughout the winter.

Eligible applicants can start applying for funding on Sept. 3.

