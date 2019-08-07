Panic in Times Square after motorcycle mistaken for active shooter

The New York Police Department says the loud noise of a motorcycle backfiring caused a panic and sent people scrambling in Times Square.

The department tweeted Tuesday evening, “There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots.” The tweet also says the department received multiple 911 calls and urged the public to not panic saying “The Times Square area is very safe!”

There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots. We are recieving multiple 911 calls. Please don’t panic. The Times Square area is very safe! @NYPDnews @NYPDTimesSquare — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) August 7, 2019

The Midtown Manhattan neighbourhood is a major tourist destination and entertainment centre.

PIX11 reports that some people on Twitter thought the noise was an explosion and that many people ran into buildings and stores.

Ran into @Forever21 in #timessquare to take cover of what we thought was an active shooter! Almost got trampled trying to get into the doors but that staff was great and locked us inside an made everyone go the bottom floor! Glad it wasn’t a real active shooter! #timesquare pic.twitter.com/kEBOIhOJ5J — Linsey B (@iamlinseyb) August 7, 2019

The scare comes after 31 people were killed in two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in less than 24 hours over the weekend.