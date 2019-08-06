World
August 6, 2019 11:09 pm

Cyntoia Brown, imprisoned 15 years, to publish book after expected Wednesday release

By Staff The Associated Press

Cyntoia Brown is set to walk free 15 years to the day she was arrested in 2004.

Cyntoia Brown, whose imprisonment for murder when she was 16 inspired a public campaign for her freedom, has a book out this fall.

Brown’s “Free Cyntoia” will be published Oct. 15, Atria Books announced Tuesday.

WATCH: Jan. 7 — Cyntoia Brown granted full clemency from life sentence


Granted clemency by then-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, she was scheduled to be released Wednesday.

She worked on the book during her 15 years in prison.

Brown has said she was a sex trafficking victim at the time she killed a man, in 2004.

READ MORE: Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years in prison

She was sentenced to life, and Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna were among the celebrities who lobbied on her behalf.

According to Atria, the book will take readers on a “rollercoaster ride” as Brown reflects on her early struggles and the improbable events leading up to her release.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

