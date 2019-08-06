Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in Hamilton

Residents in Hamilton are being told to be on the lookout for possible severe thunderstorms.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in Hamilton along with Niagara, County of Brant, and Haldimand for Tuesday afternoon.

The national weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Hail is also possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada said in a release.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends residents take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.