RCMP wrap up Nelson River dives in manhunt for B.C. murder suspects
RCMP have ended their underwater search of the Nelson River after finding a damaged aluminum boat along the shores Friday afternoon.
RCMP said Monday they would be completing no other dives of the river at this time in their search for a pair of young men accused of second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck of Vancouver. Bryer Schemegelsky and Kam McLeod are also suspects in the shooting deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.
The pair were last spotted in Gillam, Man., which is about 740 km north of Winnipeg, on July 22.
RCMP said they had set up a roadblock near Sundance, Man., a small town that has been largely abandoned. As of Monday morning, the roadblock stands.
