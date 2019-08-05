Jays Guerrero Jr. gets player of the week nod

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has once again been recognized as the American League player of the week.

The honour follows a solid stretch for the 20-year-old third basemen, who played six games last week, batting .500 (13-for-26) and scoring five runs, three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and two walks.

His biggest showing of the week came last Thursday in the Jays 11-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Guerrero batted three-for-five with a double, two home runs and four RBI in the victory.

This is the second time Guerrero has been named a player of the week, making him the first rookie in Blue Jays history to accomplish the feat.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was named the National League player of the week.

A bare-handed catch by former Blue Jay Marcus Stroman was dubbed the play of the week.

Stroman — who was traded to the Mets late last month — made the catch Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates when the bases were loaded at the bottom of the first inning. After dashing off the mound and neatly collecting the ball, the pitcher quickly threw a runner out at home.