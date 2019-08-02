Crime
August 2, 2019 2:32 pm

Mississauga man charged with child luring after month-long investigation, OPP say

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP say they executed a search warrant in Mississauga on Thursday.

MISSISSAUGA – Provincial police have charged a man from Mississauga following a one-month child luring investigation.

OPP say they arrested the 28-year-old on Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the city.

They say officers seized multiple electronic devices for examination.

The suspect has been charged with luring a person under 16-years-old for a sexual purpose.

He was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on Friday.

Police allege they began investigating a man communicating over the internet with a young person for a sexual purpose in July.

