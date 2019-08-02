Mississauga man charged with child luring after month-long investigation, OPP say
A A
MISSISSAUGA – Provincial police have charged a man from Mississauga following a one-month child luring investigation.
OPP say they arrested the 28-year-old on Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the city.
They say officers seized multiple electronic devices for examination.
READ MORE: Man arrested after alleged carjacking in Oakville
The suspect has been charged with luring a person under 16-years-old for a sexual purpose.
He was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on Friday.
Police allege they began investigating a man communicating over the internet with a young person for a sexual purpose in July.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.