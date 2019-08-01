Victim shot dead by neighbour on Hamilton’s west mountain identified by police

Hamilton police have revealed the identity of the man killed by a neighbour early Tuesday morning.

Nikkolas Sienna was shot several times, according to investigators, after a dispute in a residential neighbourhood on Hamilton’s west mountain.

Mark Duckett, 26, of Hamilton was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in Sienna’s killing.

Police say Duckett shot his 28-year-old neighbour just after 1:00 a.m. in the area of Mohawk Road West and Magnolia Drive.

Det. Sgt. Dave Oleniuk says police responded to a 911 call for shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man had been shot inside a residence.

“We responded with paramedics. Paramedics attempted some lifesaving efforts but he was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Oleniuk.

“The shooter had fled and he turned himself in a few minutes later at the mountain [police] station without any further incident.”

Oleniuk did not say how many shots were fired, but did reveal that there was an earlier call from the victim’s residence around 10:00 p.m. about “a problem with a neighbour.”

Hamilton police believe there were previous negative interactions between Duckett and Sienna, but the incident prior to the fatal shooting was the first officially reported to police.

This was the city’s seventh homicide of 2019.

